Texas sprinter Fred Kerley wins silver medal with new personal best in Tokyo Olympics 100m final

Fred Kerley, of the United States, left, in second place, celebrates with Lamont Jacobs, of Italy, the winner, after men’s 100-meter final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — Sprinter Fred Kerley, of Taylor, is an Olympic silver medalist after he finished second in the men’s 100m final at the Tokyo Games.

Kerley produced his best on the big occasion, running a new personal best of 9.84 seconds in the final to finish just behind gold medal winner Lamont Marcell Jacobs of Italy.

At a watch party in his Central Texas hometown, Kerley’s family could barely contain their nerves before the race — especially when the race kicked off with a false start, resulting in a disqualification for Great Britain’s Zharnel Hughes.

WHAT A RUN!



Fred Kerley is bringing home the SILVER in the men's 100m final. #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/2999Hbl7IB — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 1, 2021

But when the Texan eventually crossed the finish line in second place, there were emotional scenes of celebration in the Kerley family home.

The 26-year-old Texas A&M product will have a chance to add to his silver medal as he is likely to compete in the 4x100m relay later in the Games.

Jacobs, who was born in El Paso before moving to Italy as a newborn baby, was the surprise gold medal winner, finishing just ahead of Kerley in 9.80 seconds. Canada’s Andre de Grasse took the bronze in a time of 9.89.