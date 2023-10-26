AUSTIN (KXAN) – The company that is outfitting Team USA for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris wants to give you and a special someone in your life the opportunity to experience the games in style. All you need is a couple hundred thousand dollars.

According to Neiman Marcus’ holiday gift guide, Ralph Lauren is offering a gift package for the summer games.

For $210,000 you get:

Four days, three nights at a premium hotel

Two tickets to the Opening Ceremony

Two tickets to two Olympic events

Dinner for two at Ralph’s restaurant in Paris

Access to Team USA House where you can watch live broadcasts of the games and see current and former members of Team USA

Signed pieces of official Ralph Lauren USA apparel

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Team USA Fund.

The 2024 Summer Olympics begin on July 26 and ends on Aug. 11.

