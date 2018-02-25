Skip to content
KXAN
Austin/Mabry
92°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Texas
Crime
National News
Entertainment
Texas Politics
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Weird & Strange
Top Stories
Man on Boy Scouts trip in Colorado dies in rafting accident
Top Stories
Police search for stabbing suspect in downtown Austin Wednesday; 1 hurt
Alleged stalker arrested, accused of trying to break into apartment complex
Governor Abbott signs ‘Beer-to-Go’ bill into law
13 Virginia nuns make ‘holy cheese’ to help community
Weather
Forecast
Weather Blog
Alerts
Allergy
Burn Bans
Lake Levels
Radar
Rainfall Amounts
SatRad
Tropical
Weather Diary
Search Weather Diary
Webcams
Traffic
Low Water Crossings
Investigations
Podcasts
Bargaining the badge
Mayberry Texas
Oil Empire
Report It
Sports
More Than the Score
Texas Longhorns
High School Sports
Cowboys
Astros
Studio 512
Simple Health
About Us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Contact Us
Work for us
TV Schedule
Clear the Shelters
Search
Search
Search
Olympics
School kids rule: Digital designs are 2020 Olympic mascots
WATCH: Best snowboarding moments from 2018 Winter Olympics
Experience the miracurl on ice in virtual reality
Top moments from 2018 Olympic curling
18 things to remember from figure skating in PyeongChang
More Olympics Headlines
The definitive ranking of Norway’s Olympic curling pants
WATCH: Best short track moments from 2018 Winter Olympics
The rest of the best GIFs from PyeongChang 2018
It’s over: a low-key Games on a far more human scale
Sights and Sounds: The 2018 PyeongChang Closing Ceremony
What you missed in PyeongChang last night: Competition concludes
WATCH: Best cross-country skiing moments from the 2018 Winter Olympics
Hockey photographer Bruce Bennett puts preparation into practice at Winter Olympics
Top Olympic Hockey moments from the 2018 Winter Games
The Podium Day 16: Mike Tirico reflects; a meeting between North and South Koreans
Don't Miss
Schlitterbahn sells New Braunfels and Galveston properties
Tobacco purchasing age will be 21 beginning in September
CLAIMED! Austin resident is winner of $5 million Mega Millions prize drawn in May
Missing Texas hiker calls rescue in Arkansas a miracle