Watson tosses 3 TDs as Texans get 1st win, 30-14 over Jags

HOUSTON (AP) — Deshaun Watson threw for a season-high 359 yards and three touchdowns and the Houston Texans got their first win of the season, a 30-14 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in the wake of coach Bill O’Brien’s firing.

O’Brien, who was also the general manager, was let go on Monday after the Texans fell to 0-4 last weekend.

Romeo Crennel was named interim coach and at 73, he become the oldest coach in NFL history, passing Hall of Famer George Halas, who was 72 in his last game with Bears in 1967.