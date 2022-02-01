Tom Brady retires from NFL after 22 seasons, said he’s done ‘making competitive commitment’

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) waves to the fans after the team defeated the Philadelphia Eagles during an NFL wild-card football game Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

TAMPA BAY, Florida (KXAN) — It’s finally official: Tom Brady is retiring.

Brady posted a thread on his Twitter account explaining his decision, saying in part, “I’ve loved my NFL career, and now it’s time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”

His plans were somewhat prematurely reported by ESPN last week, but now the 7-time Super Bowl champion put it in writing for the world to see.

He wrote about how NFL players have to be “all-in” when it comes to staying relevant and successful in the league, and he said it’s a very hard decision to call it a career.

“If a 100% competitive commitment isn’t there, you won’t succeed,” he wrote. “This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I’m not going to make that competitive commitment anymore.”

Brady won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season. He was drafted in the sixth round by the Patriots in the 2000 NFL Draft and is retiring at 44 years old. He’s the NFL’s all-time leader in passing touchdowns with 624 and yards with 84,520, among other categories. He was a 15-time Pro Bowl selection and 3-time MVP, and is undoubtedly a Hall of Fame player once he becomes eligible.