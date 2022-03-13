Tom Brady is not retiring after all

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) points toward the sidelines prior to an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

(KXAN) — Two months of retirement was enough for seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady.

Brady announced on social media Sunday that he will return for a 23rd NFL season, ending his retirement after six weeks. The 44-year-old wrote that he will play next season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa,” Brady wrote on Twitter.

He originally announced his retirement on his Twitter account Feb. 1, writing that it was time to focus “time and energy on other things that require my attention.”

Brady won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season. He was drafted in the sixth round by the Patriots in the 2000 NFL Draft.

He’s the NFL’s all-time leader in passing touchdowns with 624 and yards with 84,520, among other categories. He was a 15-time Pro Bowl selection and 3-time MVP, and is undoubtedly a Hall of Fame player once he becomes eligible.