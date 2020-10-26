Texans tank again in 35-20 loss to Green Bay

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) walks off the field following an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

HOUSTON (KXAN/AP) — The Houston Texans are searching for answers after a 35-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday dropped them to 1-6. J.J. Watt, a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, has been through a lot in his 10 years with the Texans, but Sunday might have been rock bottom.

The Texans offense looked listless in the first half, ending its four drives with three punts and a missed field goal. The defense didn’t help much as the Packers piled up three touchdowns for a 21-0 halftime lead.

Finally, on the first drive of the second half, Deshaun Watson and the Texans started to product. Watson threw a three-yard touchdown pass to David Johnson for the Texans’ first points of the game.

Green Bay responded immediately with a 42-yard touchdown catch from Davante Adams.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for 283 yards and four touchdowns as the Green Bay Packers rebounded from their first loss last week to Tampa Bay.

Rodgers played a near-flawless game and tied his season high for TD passes. The performance came after he threw two interceptions, including one that was returned for a touchdown, with no TDs in the 38-10 loss to the Buccaneers