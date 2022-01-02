Tampa Bay WR Antonio Brown kicked off team after on-field meltdown

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Antonio Brown warms-up before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

(AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have kicked receiver Antonio Brown off the team after a bizarre, shirtless exit from the field before Tom Brady coolly led the Bucs on a 93-yard drive in the final minutes for a 28-24 victory over the New York Jets.

Coach Bruce Arians said after the game that Brown “is no longer a Buc.”

Brown’s mid-game meltdown came late in the third quarter with Tampa Bay trailing 24-10.

He appeared animated while talking to teammate Mike Evans when he stripped off his pads, jersey, gloves and T-shirt — tossing the gloves and T-shirt into the stands — and then walked bare-chested down the sideline and into the end zone. He then waved to fans as jogged through the end zone and into the tunnel at MetLife Stadium.

This was Brown’s second game back with Tampa after serving a three-game suspension for violating the NFL-NFLPA’s joint COVID-19 protocols.