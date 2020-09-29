Report: Texans consider signing safety Earl Thomas

HOUSTON (KXAN) — The Houston Texans are reportedly taking a long look at former NFL Pro Bowl safety Earl Thomas.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Thomas is “likely” to sign with Houston this week as long as he passes COVID-19 protocols. The former Texas Longhorns defensive back hasn’t played during the 2020 season, following his dismissal and release from the Baltimore Ravens during training camp.
Thomas was released “for personal conduct that adversely affected the Baltimore Ravens,” according to a statement from the team. Reportedly, Thomas got in an altercation with teammate Chuck Clark during a preseason practice.
The 31-year-old played nine seasons in Seattle before joining the Ravens in 2019. Thomas was on the Texas Longhorns roster from 2007-09, leaving for the NFL after his redshirt sophomore season.