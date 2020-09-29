Report: Texans consider signing safety Earl Thomas

FILE – In this Nov. 17, 2019, file photo, Baltimore Ravens free safety Earl Thomas waits for a play during the second half of the team’s NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Baltimore. The Baltimore Ravens have terminated the contract of the seven-time Pro Bowl safety, who got involved in a fight with a teammate Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, and did not attend practice Saturday, Aug. 22. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

HOUSTON (KXAN) — The Houston Texans are reportedly taking a long look at former NFL Pro Bowl safety Earl Thomas.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Thomas is “likely” to sign with Houston this week as long as he passes COVID-19 protocols. The former Texas Longhorns defensive back hasn’t played during the 2020 season, following his dismissal and release from the Baltimore Ravens during training camp.

Former Ravens’ S Earl Thomas is in Houston now and his “signing this week is more likely than not”, per a source. Before he signs, he has to first pass COVID protocols. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 28, 2020

Thomas was released “for personal conduct that adversely affected the Baltimore Ravens,” according to a statement from the team. Reportedly, Thomas got in an altercation with teammate Chuck Clark during a preseason practice.

The 31-year-old played nine seasons in Seattle before joining the Ravens in 2019. Thomas was on the Texas Longhorns roster from 2007-09, leaving for the NFL after his redshirt sophomore season.