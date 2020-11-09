Houston Texans earn 2nd win of the season against Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 08: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans looks to pass during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on November 08, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP/KXAN) — Deshaun Watson had touchdowns passes of 57 and 77 yards with the second one appearing to come after the play clock expired and the Houston Texans beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-25 on Sunday for their sixth straight win in the series.

Jacksonville barely avoided making NFL history. The Jaguars would have become the first to allow at least 30 points in seven consecutive games in a season. Instead they will share the record with Denver and Minnesota.

Jacksonville had a chance to tie it late. But rookie Jake Luton’s 2-point conversion pass to DJ Chark landed at his feet.

Watson led the team with 50 rushing yards as well as 281 passing. Watson’s second touchdown went 77 yards to Will Fuller, giving Houston a 27-16 lead midway through the third quarter. The Texans made that touchdown hold up, failing to post any more points as Jacksonville attempted the comeback.

The Texans have two wins this season and both have come at the expense of the Jaguars. Houston travels to Cleveland to face the Browns next week.