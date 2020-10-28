Houston Texans close facility after player tests positive for COVID-19

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) tries to get past Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Devin Bush (55) on a scramble during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

HOUSTON (AP) -The Houston Texans closed their practice facility Wednesday, hours after a player tested positive for the coronavirus.

The team was notified of the positive test on Tuesday night and said the unidentified player immediately self-isolated according to NFL protocols. Contact tracing is being conducted and the facility is underdoing “deep cleaning,” the Texans said in a statement.

“We are in close consultation with the NFL, as well as our team of independent doctors and specialists, and will follow their guidance regarding our scheduled bye week operations,” the team added. “The health and safety of our team, as well as our entire staff, are of highest priority.”

Houston (1-6) does not play again until Nov. 8 at Jacksonville.

Earlier this month, head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien was fired after the franchise started 0-4.