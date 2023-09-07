AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thursday night, the Detroit Lions will take on the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the first NFL game of the 2023 regular season.

The game will be exclusively broadcast on KXAN in the Austin market, but since KXAN was forced off the DIRECTV lineup on July 2, DIRECTV customers may not be able to watch the game unless the dispute between Nexstar and DIRECTV is resolved.

DIRECTV customers are being urged to call the company at (800) 531-5000 and demand that it restore KXAN to their systems.

DIRECTV subscribers do have other options to view the game:

DIRECTV customers can switch their cable or satellite provider to another service. KXAN has reached agreements with all other local distributors and is available on all of them.

KXAN is also available on streaming services such as YouTube TV and Hulu.

As a broadcast station, KXAN broadcasts its signal over the public airwaves to anyone with an antenna, which you can find at a variety of electronics or home-improvement stores.

Many local restaurants and sports bars will also be carrying the game.

KXAN’s parent company, Nexstar, is working hard to resolve the impasse with DIRECTV, but the company has twice turned down Nexstar’s offer of an extension. More information can be found on KXAN.com, including a list of alternative providers.

