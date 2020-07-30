Dallas Cowboys season tickets will not be available for the 2020 season

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) celebrates after making a touchdown throw against the Washington Redskins during the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. Prescott connected with wide receiver Michael Gallup for the touchdown. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

DALLAS (KXAN) — Following policies set by the National Football League and the Centers for Disease Control, Dallas Cowboys season tickets will not be available until the 2021 NFL season, according to the official Dallas Cowboys website.

The Cowboys are sending season ticket holders options for the upcoming season today.

Season ticket holders can opt-in for an opportunity to purchase a limited number of tickets for a limited number of games, having first opportunity to purchase them. They will receive an email with on-sale information at the end of August.

Ticket holders may also decline to purchase single-game tickets for the 2020 season. If this option is chosen, access to tickets for the 2020 season may not be available, but they may still be able to purchase tickets through the open platform — however, the website warns that inventory will be extremely limited.

Season ticket holders who have paid their ticket invoice will be able to apply the credit to future ticket purchases or receive a refund.

“In light of the changes to the 2020 season, we are excited to announce that the Dallas Cowboys will be adding an additional year to the term of seat option agreement(s),” said the team’s press release. “This will include an added year of seat location, benefits, and season ticket holder perks associated with their agreement. No seat option payment will be required for the additional year. All seat option fees to date are non-refundable.”