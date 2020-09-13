SoFi Stadium, Cowboys’ McCarthy make debuts in Rams opener

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 13: A general view of SoFi Stadium before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Rams on September 13, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams host the Dallas Cowboys in the inaugural event at SoFi Stadium. Rams owner Stan Kroenke built the arena as part of his bid to move the Rams back home to Los Angeles.

This season opener also is the debut for Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, who replaces Jason Garrett after nine years. McCarthy led the Packers to the Super Bowl during his successful tenure in Green Bay.

The Cowboys are a popular pick to contend for their first Super Bowl berth in a quarter-century. The Rams have three new coordinators under Sean McVay despite finishing 9-7.