Seahawks beat Cowboys with late touchdown in high-scoring showdown

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – SEPTEMBER 27: Michael Gallup #13 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after scoring a 43 yard touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter in the game at CenturyLink Field on September 27, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

SEATTLE (KXAN) — The Cowboys and Seahawks lived up to the pregame expectations, promising a high-flying offensive show in their Pacific Northwest showdown on Sunday afternoon.

In a game that featured 69 points and nine touchdowns, Seattle scored last for the 38-31 win over the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys led 31-30 with 1:47 left in the 4th quarter when Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to DK Metcalf for a 36-31. The Seahawks converted the two-point conversion for the full touchdown lead.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott nearly got his team back even in the closing seconds, but threw his second interception of the game, picked off by Ryan Neal in the end zone with just seconds left in the game.

Dallas outgained the Seahawks, racking up 522 yards of offense. Prescott finished with 472 yards and three touchdowns, but his three turnovers proved costly. His counterpart, Wilson, finished with 315 yards and five touchdowns.

The Cowboys trailed Seattle 30-15 early in the third quarter, but, for the second week in a row, responded with a comeback.

Dallas scored 16 straight at one point during the second half. Prescott hit Cedrick Wilson and Michael Gallup for touchdown passes, getting the Cowboys within 30-28. After Gallup’s touchdown, the Cowboys failed on a two-point conversion that would’ve tied the game at 30.

The Cowboys started a 16-play, 70 yard drive with 9:54 remaining in the game, which ended with a Greg Zuerlein 42-yard field goal with 4:03 remaining to give Dallas its first lead since 3-0 in the first quarter.

The two teams traded points early, ending the first quarter at 9-9. Seattle would’ve had a touchdown lead if not for an impressive effort play by Cowboys defensive Trevon Diggs on Metcalf. The Seahawks receiver broke free for what looked like a 63-yard touchdown — instead Diggs hustled back to knock the ball out of Metcalf’s hands and through the back of the end zone for a touchback.

Prescott had costly turnovers on back-to-back drives around halftime, helping Seattle turn a one point lead into a 30-15 lead.

With a minute left in the half, Dallas was looking for points in the expected final drive of the second quarter. Instead, Prescott was intercepted at his own 38-yard line by Shaquill Griffin. Three plays later, Russell Wilson hit Tyler Lockett for a one-yard touchdown pass and a 23-15 lead.

On the Cowboys’ first play of the third quarter, Bobby Wagner put pressure on Prescott and caused a fumble that was recovered by the Seahawks at the Dallas 5-yard line. Two plays later, the Seahawks scored.

The Dallas defense didn’t do enough to help the Cowboys win. Next, the Cowboys return home to host Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns next Sunday.