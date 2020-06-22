Report: Dak Prescott expected to sign Cowboys’ franchise tag offer

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks on after failing on the touchdown throw on fourth down during the NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. The Eagles won 17-9. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

DALLAS (KXAN) — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is expected to sign the team’s exclusive franchise tag offer on Monday — a decision worth $31.4 million for the 2020 season.

First reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Prescott can sign the franchise tag offer to lock in his pay for the 2020 season while the two sides continue to negotiate before the July 15 deadline.

If Dallas and Prescott can’t come to an agreement during the window, Prescott will be guaranteed to play for a lot of money, but no immediate security following the season. However, it’s expected that negotiations will continue toward a deal to keep Prescott as the leader of the Cowboys for a long time — even if those negotiations run into the 2020 season.

Prescott is entering his fifth season with Dallas. The $31.4 million deal will vault Prescott into the top 10 of highest-paid NFL quarterbacks in terms of annual salary.