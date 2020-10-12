Prescott expected to be out 4-6 months after ankle injury

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 11: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys runs the ball before sustaining an ankle injury against the New York Giants during the third quarter at AT&T Stadium on October 11, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

DALLAS (KXAN) — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is recovering after “successful” surgery on Sunday night to repair a right ankle compound fracture and dislocation, according to a statement from Cowboys leadership.

Prescott suffered a gruesome injury while being tackled during the third quarter of Sunday’s win against the New York Giants. While Giants defender Logan Ryan was pulling Prescott down, his body weight landed on Prescott’s ankle.

The Cowboys quarterback was immediately taken to a local hospital for surgery. The timeline for Prescott’s recovery is expected to be four to six months, but could take up to nine months, according to national reports.

“He is an inspiration to everyone he touches. He has all of our love and support. And we have no doubt that he will return to the position of leadership and purpose that he brings to our team,” Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones said in a statement.

Prescott acknowledged the crowd while in tears as he was carted off the field. Ezekiel Elliott and other Cowboys paid tribute to the leader of their team. Elliot ended the drive where Prescott got injured with a rushing touchdown. After scoring, he put up four fingers toward a camera in the end zone to recognize Prescott’s jersey number.

There were countless well wishes for Prescott from teammates and opponents from across the NFL.

Andy Dalton replaced Prescott, helping the Cowboys earn the last-second 37-34 win over the Giants. Dalton will be tasked with leading the Cowboys’ high-powered offense for the remainder of the year. He completed 9-of-11 passes for 111 yards in the final quarter and a half.