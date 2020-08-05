Cowboys rookie has shot at starting center position after Frederick retirement

(Nexstar) — Like any NFL training camp, coaches want competition and players should always expect it at most starting positions. As the Dallas Cowboys continue their modified training camp, there are several starting spots up for grabs.

New Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has not indicated yet which positions might be available, but there will certainly be a battle at the center position of the offensive line. Veteran Travis Fredrick, who was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease Guillain-Barré in 2018, retired at the end of last season at the age of 29.

Rookie center Tyler Biadasz had a very successful college career and has caught the eye of his coaches in the early days of training camp. Biadasz was picked in the fourth round of the 2020 draft by Dallas.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola likes the chances of Biedasz of earning the starting spot on this year’s Cowboys team. He has the pedigree from the University of Wisconsin — a college program that excels at developing offensive linemen.

According to Spagnola, the fact that Biadasz is just a rookie should not hamper his chances to become the next starting center.

Watch Mickey Spagnola’s comprehensive analysis on the Cowboys’ starting center battle in the video player above.