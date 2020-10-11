Cowboys QB Dak Prescott seriously injures right ankle against Giants

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 11: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys is carted off the field after sustaining a leg injury against the New York Giants during the third quarter at AT&T Stadium on October 11, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON (KXAN) — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott sustained a serious right ankle injury during the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.

During the CBS broadcast of the game, Tracy Wolfson reported Prescott was being taken to a local hospital for evaluation. ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen report Prescott will have ankle surgery on Sunday night.

Prescott was injured during a tackle by Giants defender Rashad Jennings after a nine-yard run with 6:16 remaining in the third quarter. While Jennings was pulling Prescott down, his body weight landed on Prescott’s ankle.

With tears in his eyes, Prescott was carted off the field with the support from both teams and the fans at AT&T Stadium.

Prescott has posted record numbers during the first four games of the 2020 season, throwing for 1,690 yards and nine touchdowns. He signed the Cowboys’ franchise tag offer in the offseason for over $31 million, but the franchise tag offers no guarantees after the 2020 season.

Prescott hasn’t missed a game in five seasons as the Cowboys quarterback. Dallas and Prescott endured lengthy discussions about a new contract, but couldn’t come to a long term deal before the start of the 2020 season.