Cowboys fire defensive coordinator Mike Nolan after 6-10 season

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (55) talks with defensive coordinator Mike Nolan, right, in the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Arlington, Texas, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

DALLAS (KXAN) — Defensive coordinator Mike Nolan’s tenure with the Dallas Cowboys is over after one season, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy announced on Friday. The Cowboys finished the regular season with a 6-10 record.

Defensive line coach Jim Tomsula has also been fired. McCarthy released a statement on the decision.

“I am appreciative of my relationships with both Mike and Jim, and I am grateful for the contributions that both of them made to our team under difficult circumstances in 2020. These are never easy decisions to make, and we wish them, and their families, the very best in the future,” McCarthy said.

The Cowboys’ defense was nearing historically bad territory at the midway point of the season. The unit finished in the bottom third in the league in most statistical categories. Dallas allowed 473 points, which was a franchise record.

The unit was able to string together three decent performances near the end of the year by creating turnovers, which resulted in a three-game winning streak to keep the team in contention for the NFC East division crown until Week 17 of the regular season.

Nolan joined the Cowboys after three seasons as linebackers coach for the New Orleans Saints. He was previously the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers for four seasons.