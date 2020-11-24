Cowboys cancel practice Tuesday due to ‘non-COVID’ emergency

Dallas Cowboys’ Brandon Knight (69) and Tyler Biadasz (63) walk off the field with running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) after Elliott fumbled the ball on a carry against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

DALLAS, Texas (KXAN) — The Cowboys are down one day of practice heading into their Thursday gameday against the Washington Football Team.

Reporter Todd Archer with ESPN tweeted the organization canceled their Tuesday practice due to “a non-COVID related medical emergency involving a staff member.”

The shorter practice was meant to prepare for their Thanksgiving competition.

The Cowboys have cancelled practice Tuesday because of “a non-COVID related medical emergency involving a staff member.” Players were supposed to have a shorter practice today in preparation for Thursday’s game against Washington Football Team. https://t.co/CHiCW2yAIf — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) November 24, 2020

A fellow ESPN Alum, Josina Anderson also tweeted:

“A member of their strength and conditioning staff had to receive serious medical attention. There is concern for this individual’s well-being, per sources.”

Adam Schefter, with ESPN, shared that Mike McCarthy’s press conference is also canceled.

The Cowboys have yet to release a full statement on the matter.