Cowboys cancel practice Tuesday due to ‘non-COVID’ emergency

DALLAS, Texas (KXAN) — The Cowboys are down one day of practice heading into their Thursday gameday against the Washington Football Team.
Reporter Todd Archer with ESPN tweeted the organization canceled their Tuesday practice due to “a non-COVID related medical emergency involving a staff member.”
The shorter practice was meant to prepare for their Thanksgiving competition.
A fellow ESPN Alum, Josina Anderson also tweeted:
“A member of their strength and conditioning staff had to receive serious medical attention. There is concern for this individual’s well-being, per sources.”
Adam Schefter, with ESPN, shared that Mike McCarthy’s press conference is also canceled.
The Cowboys have yet to release a full statement on the matter.