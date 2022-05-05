DALLAS (KXAN) — Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is doing fine after a minor car crash Wednesday in Dallas, the Dallas Morning News reports.

Stephen Jones, Jerry’s son and executive vice president of the Cowboys, told the DMN that his father “is all good,” after a precautionary visit to Parkland Memorial Hospital. Police insisted Jones get checked out at the hospital, the DMN’s report said.

NBC5 in Dallas reported the crash involved two vehicles at the intersection of Harry Hines Boulevard and Wolf Street.

Jones and the Cowboys wrapped up the 2022 NFL Draft with nine selections April 28-30, led by Tulsa offensive lineman Tyler Smith as the 24th overall pick.