CLEVELAND (KXAN) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield released a goodbye letter on social media to fans on Tuesday just hours after the team reportedly met with Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson about a possible trade.

The Austin native and Heisman Trophy winner wrote “thank you to the fans who truly embraced who I am and the mentality that aligned so well with this city’s hard working people.”

Mayfield still has one year remaining on his contract, but the Browns’ attempt at Watson and Mayfield’s post appear to signify the end of a four-year relationship.

Mayfield’s NFL future is fully up in the air.

The Browns drafted Mayfield No. 1 overall in 2018 out of Oklahoma. The Lake Travis High School product started immediately and helped Cleveland reach the playoffs in 2020. Mayfield’s production slid this past season as he battled injury for a chunk of the season.

Mayfield finished in the bottom third of starting quarterbacks in multiple NFL passing statistics.

Multiple NFL franchises are meeting with Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson, looking to work out a trade with the quarterback who sat out the entire 2021 season.

Watson is facing 22 civil lawsuits amid allegations of sexual assault. Last week, a grand jury decided not to indict Watson on criminal charges.

