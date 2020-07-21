95 NFL players have tested positive for COVID-19, players association reports

FILE – In this Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, Houston Texans running back Karan Higdon (31) carries the ball during a joint NFL training camp football practice with the Detroit Lions in Houston. The NFL still plans to hold training camps on time beginning in late July, though contingency plans are in place. Hours after the league canceled the Hall of Fame game that kicks off the preseason, the 32 team owners on Thursday, June 25, 2020 were updated on a variety of issues, many dealing with working through the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In the latest update, 95 NFL players have a “known positive” test for COVID-19 as of Tuesday, according to the NFL Players Association’s tracker. The number is an increase of 23 positive tests from the NFLPA’s first update of 72 “known positive” tests as of July 10.

With most NFL training camps starting next week, the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs already opened, the league and the NFLPA are working through COVID-19 safety protocols for the upcoming season.

On Monday, the two sides agreed to daily testing regiments for players, but there’s more to resolve before training camps fully kick off. Rookies are expected to report to camp on Tuesday, July 21, quarterbacks and injured players will report on Thursday and veterans are expected to report on Tuesday, July 28.

Each of the 32 teams had to present an Infectious Disease Emergency Response plan to the NFLPA. According to the players association, eight of those 32 submitted plans have been approved by both sides with 24 still under review as of Tuesday.

The NFLPA must approve each team’s plan before more than 20 players are allowed at the team facility.

On Sunday, notable players from across the league, through social media, put pressure on the league to take extra steps to keep players safe and healthy.