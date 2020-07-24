NFL safety protocol in place as Cowboys gear up for start of training camp

AUSTIN (KXAN) —The return of the NFL is near. Training camps are scheduled to begin Tuesday for most teams, except for the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs. Houston and Kansas City will open training camps on Saturday.

The Cowboys had several players return to the facility on Thursday in order to begin the process to clear them to work out at The Star in Frisco, which is where they train.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola discussed the protocol with KFDX Sports Director, Tobin McDuff, regarding the league’s plans to keep its teams safe as players begin to report.

“For the teams that are traveling, there’s some pretty strict restrictions on what’s allowed and what’s not allowed,” Spagnola said. “Before you leave for the game on Friday…or Saturday, you’ve got to test negative and you’ve got to do a self-test Sunday before you go to the stadium.”

Spagnola also explained what the travel process will be for the team during the season.

“All of the personnel on the charter will have to take a team sanctioned bus, to the charter site and there will only be 50 percent capacity on the bus,” Spagnola explained.

With the preseason canceled, the Cowboys will have very little action against another team until September 13th, when they’re scheduled to begin the season on the road against the LA Rams.