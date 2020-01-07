New technology helps volleyball player with one arm stay in the game

FARGO, N.D. (CNN) — A North Dakota volleyball player has a new grip on life thanks to the generous donation of a prosthetic arm.

Mariah Jenkins lost her left arm above the elbow following a serious car accident in 2018.

She refused to quit playing volleyball and now competes with one arm for her high school, but that may change soon thanks to three very generous organizations.

The groups paid $135,000 for an i-limb quantum prosthetic arm and bionic hand for Jenkins.

The artificial limb should help her with school work and mundane every day tasks like opening a bag of chips, but Jenkins is optimistic that it will improve her already impressive volleyball skills.

“I’m super excited. It’s been a while since I have had, obviously, another arm to work with,” Jenkins said.

The prosthetic arm and hand are groundbreaking pieces of technology. Jenkins will be able to use an app to automatically change her grip depending on the task she is doing.