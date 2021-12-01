New initiative puts more money in the NIL game for UT athletes

Texas defensive backs Josh Thompson (9) and B.J. Foster (25) celebrate Foster’s interception against Oklahoma during the first half of an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new Name Image Likeness initiative called the Clark Field Collective launched Wednesday, with the group saying they’ve already got $10 million pledged from Texas business owners, University of Texas alumni, and other donors.

The goal of the collective is to facilitate NIL deals between businesses, donors, fans and athletes — and ultimately become the largest fund in the country for college players, according to the collective’s press release.

The collective, started by sports and music marketer Nick Shuly, already has the backing of big names among UT athletics, including former NBA player TJ Ford and NFL player Kenny Vaccaro.

Ford will be a board member for the collective.

“With Austin now home to some of the biggest businesses in the world, we knew there was an easy way to connect the business community to athletes — while creating something that not only facilitates opportunity, but also educates and helps prepare them for life after sports,” said Ford, a former UT basketball player of the year who spent nine years in the NBA, according to the release.

Shuley explained that the collective’s plan is to make sure all sports get attention, with a focused board and representatives for each one to help secure NIL deals.

“The plan to create committees for each sport with equal representation will help advocate for current athletes within their specific programs. I’m most interested in seeing the young women athletes of Texas get what they deserve through this network and support,” said Juliann Johnson, a professional volleyball player, and former UT three-time All-American.

UT’s associate athletics director told KXAN they could not comment on the collective.

