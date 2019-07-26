Neil talks training camp on MTTS

AUSTIN (KXAN)–While football fans love this next step in the calendar as training camps begin to open, players might not share their sentiment.

Former Longhorn All-American and Super Bowl winner with the Broncos stopped by More Than the Score to give a little insight into training camp as a player. Neil an All-American his junior year in 1995 when Texas won the final Southwest Conference championship and his senior year the Longhorns won the first Big 12 Championship.

In his first two NFL seasons, his Broncos won Super Bowl titles, he was a starter in Super Bowl XXXIII when the Broncos went back to back with a win over the Falcons.\

Along with thoughts on training Neil speaks to the talk of an 18 game schedule and why the players won’t go for it and why the owners value the preseason.