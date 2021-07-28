Report: Pelicans’ center Jaxson Hayes, former Longhorn, arrested following police altercation

Dallas Mavericks’ Boban Marjanovic, center, and Josh Green, right, defend against a shot by New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes (10) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. At left is Mavericks’ Nicolo Melli. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KXAN) — Former Longhorn and current New Orelans Pelican Jaxson Hayes was arrested and hospitalized and is expected to be booked on felony battery against a police officer, according to TMZ.

Hayes, who played just one season for Texas during the 2018-19 school year, apparently tried to prevent police from entering an LA-area home after they were called for a domestic disturbance, according to the website.

TMZ reported that a fight broke out that resulted in Hayes getting tased by police. Both he and another officer were taken to a hospital as a result of the fight, according to TMZ.

The Pelicans drafted Hayes eighth overall in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft.

“We have been made aware of the incident involving Jaxson Hayes,” New Orleans said in a statement. “We are working in conjunction with the NBA and Jaxson’s representatives to gather more information and will have no further comment at this time.”

Last season, Hayes played in 60 games, averaging just over 16 minutes, 7.5 points and a little more than four rebounds per game.