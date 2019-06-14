Durant undergoes surgery for ruptured Achilles, according to Instagram post

OAKLAND, Calif. (KXAN) — Warriors forward Kevin Durant announced on Instagram he underwent surgery for a ruptured Achilles Wednesday. Durant suffered the injury Monday during game five of the NBA Finals when the Warriors fought off elimination against the Raptors.

Durant started for Golden State for the first time since May 9 after injuring his calf in the Warriors’ second round series against the Houston Rockets. He immediately made a difference for his team in desperate need of a boost trailing in the series 3-1. Durant scored 11 points in 12 minutes going 3-3 from 3-point range.

Durant went down with the Achilles injury early in the second quarter, rattling both teams. Golden State rallied from a six-point deficit with three minutes left in the fourth quarter to extend the series.

“I’m hurting deeply, but I’m OK. Basketball is my biggest love and I wanted to be out there that night because that’s what I do. I wanted to help my teammates on our quest for the three peat,” Durant said in the Instagram post.

The NBA Finals return to Oakland Thursday night with the Raptors leading the series 3-2.