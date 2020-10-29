Quinn Ewers, nation’s top 2022 QB recruit, decommits from Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One of the Texas Longhorns’ top football recruits announced his decommitment on social media Wednesday.

Quinn Ewers, a quarterback from Southlake Carroll and the nation’s top-rated recruit in the class of 2022, said via Twitter he’s reopening his recruitment.

“The more I’ve considered, the more I’ve come to realize I didn’t explore all options as thoroughly as I would have liked,” he wrote.

Ewers announced his initial commitment to Texas in August, choosing the Longhorns over Oklahoma and Ohio State. At the time, it was a huge recruiting win for the Longhorns. He would have been the highest-rated quarterback prospect to come to UT since Vince Young. But Wednesday’s news changes that.

Ewers said he’ll “have a firm decision on where I will spend my next few formative years of my life and career, and I look forward to sharing that with you soon.”

Ewers has led the Dragons to a 2-1 record this season, and he has put up some impressive numbers along the way. Ewers has completed 70% of his passes (51 for 73) for 937 yards with 11 touchdowns and two interceptions. He has also rushed for 78 yards with a pair of touchdowns this season.

Texas meanwhile started the season with high hopes, ranked No. 14 in both the Associated Press and coaches preseason polls. They got as high as No. 8 before a near-loss against Texas Tech and then losses to both TCU and Oklahoma. That dropped Texas out of the Top 25.

The Longhorns righted the ship last week with a 27-16 win against Baylor. They will take on undefeated Oklahoma State this weekend in Stillwater.