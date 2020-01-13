Breaking News
Large law enforcement presence responding to situation near Mansfield Dam

Nationals prospect Fausto Segura dies at 23

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Nationals say pitching prospect Fausto Segura has died. He was 23.

The team announced the news in a statement Monday. ESPN Deportes reported that Segura died in a traffic accident Sunday night in his hometown of Barahona, Dominican Republic.

The right-hander signed a contract with Washington in 2017 and spent the past three seasons in the team’s minor league system. Segura spent the 2019 season in the short-season, Class-A New York-Penn League with the Auburn Doubledays, going 2-0 with a 3.21 ERA in 17 appearances as a reliever.

Segura previously pitched for the Nationals in the Dominican Summer League in 2017 and the Gulf Coast League in 2018.

The Nationals said in a statement Segura was “beloved by his teammates, coaches, coordinators and everyone he came in contact with throughout our organization.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss