Express set for season opener, first game in over 600 days

ROUND ROCK (KXAN) — After missing out on all of last season, minor league baseball is set to return to Round Rock on Thursday when the Express host Oklahoma City in a delayed 2021 season opener.

“It’s back to baseball, so I couldn’t be more excited,” Express manager Kenny Holmberg said. “I know the fans here, the front office and our players, our staff, we’re very excited to get back on the field and play the game of baseball.”

The pandemic not only caused all of last season to be canceled, it also delayed the start of this season by about a month. During April, Dell Diamond played host to the Rangers’ alternate site — a pandemic-born concept to keep up to 28 players in shape and ready if they’re called up to the big leagues.

But those alternate site games were just exhibitions. On Thursday, the real games start for the E Train for the first time since Sept. 13, 2019, 601 days ago, when Round Rock lost to Sacramento River Cats in the the Pacific Coast League Championship Series.

“The heart and soul of the Round Rock Express is our culture,” team president Chris Almandarez said. “What’s our mission? It’s to bring joy through the game of baseball to folks that walk into Dell Diamond. We’re excited. It’s gonna be emotional.”

The Express have gone through a lot of changes in the past 14 months since they last played a game. Most notably, they switched affiliations from the Astros to the Rangers, and team founder Reid Ryan also returned to the club as CEO of Ryan Sanders Sports and Entertainment, which owns the team.

That change in affiliation has Delino DeShields back with the Express. The longtime Ranger spent last season with Cleveland, but is back with the Texas organization and in Round Rock, where he played in 2015 before getting called up.

“I’m excited for opening day,” DeShields said. “It’s been a long time since there’s been fans in the stadium. I know everybody’s excited to get here and watch some baseball. I’m just looking forward to getting out there and giving the fans what they want. Hopefully, that’s ultimately bring a championship back. It’s gonna be fun.”

To his point about the fans, according to Almandarez, there are nearly 6,000 tickets sold for the season opener.

“I think that’s gonna be the biggest thing, is just welcoming folks back into Dell Diamond,” Almandarez said. “Major League Baseball is still mandating that we’ve gotta wear masks. If we gotta wear masks and stand on one foot for the whole nine innings, we’re gonna do whatever we can to play baseball because I think not having baseball in our lives was tough for everyone.”