AUSTIN (KXAN) — Apparently it’s fashionable to hate the Houston Astros. The team came third in a recent ranking of ‘most hated’ MLB teams based on how people tweet.

Much of the hatred for the ‘Stros stems from the 2017 cheating scandal, when the team was involved in sign-stealing during its World Series championship run.

And baseball fans haven’t forgotten.

In a new report by betting site BetOnline, only the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees have more haters.

The website made its rankings by looking at more than 100,000 tweets over the past two months, specifically looking for negative sentiments. The analysis looked for keyword phrases about each team — things like, “I hate the Yankees,” “Yankees suck,” “Yankees are overrated,” and so on.

The Astros had the third most negative tweets about them, with more than 7,600. The Yankees had 8,700 negative tweets, while the Dodgers had more than 9,000.

The Texas Rangers had the 11th-most negative tweets, with just over 3,500.

Meanwhile, the Arizona Diamondbacks was the ‘least-hated’ team, with just 846 negative tweets.