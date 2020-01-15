Live Now
Astros Caravan heads to Dell Diamond days after sign-stealing scandal firings

LIVE: Astros Caravan returns to Dell Diamond, days after sign-stealing scandal firings

Astros

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Days after the Astros manager and general manager were fired following the Major League Baseball’s sign-stealing investigation, the Houston Astros Caravan headed to Dell Diamond in Round Rock for events and a meet and greet with fans.

At 11 a.m., Round Rock Express Founder and former Astros President Reid Ryan, top Houston Astros prospect Forrest Whitley and 2019 Express MVP Kyle Tucker will speak to the media. Ryan currently works as executive adviser for business relations with the Astros.

In 2018, the minor-league Round Rock Express changed its affiliation to the Houston Astros.

  • astros caravan dell diamond 11520
    Astros Executive Adviser for business relations Reid Ryan arrives at Dell Diamond for the Astros Caravan Jan. 15, 2020 (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)
    Top Houston Astos prospect Forrest Whitley arrives at Dell Diamond for the Astros Caravan Jan. 15, 2020 (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)
    Round Rock Express 2019 MVP Kyle Tucker arrives at Dell Diamond for the Astros Caravan Jan. 15, 2020 (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)
    Top Houston Astos prospect Forrest Whitley arrives at Dell Diamond for the Astros Caravan Jan. 15, 2020 (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)
    Astros Executive Adviser for business relations Reid Ryan arrives at Dell Diamond for the Astros Caravan Jan. 15, 2020 (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)
    Top Houston Astos prospect Forrest Whitley arrives at Dell Diamond for the Astros Caravan Jan. 15, 2020 (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

