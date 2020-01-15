LIVE: Astros Caravan returns to Dell Diamond, days after sign-stealing scandal firings

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Days after the Astros manager and general manager were fired following the Major League Baseball’s sign-stealing investigation, the Houston Astros Caravan headed to Dell Diamond in Round Rock for events and a meet and greet with fans.

At 11 a.m., Round Rock Express Founder and former Astros President Reid Ryan, top Houston Astros prospect Forrest Whitley and 2019 Express MVP Kyle Tucker will speak to the media. Ryan currently works as executive adviser for business relations with the Astros.

In 2018, the minor-league Round Rock Express changed its affiliation to the Houston Astros.