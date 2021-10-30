Houston on brink of elimination after back-to-back homers propel Atlanta to 3-2 win

Atlanta Braves’ Dansby Swanson celebrates a home run during the seventh inning in Game 4 of baseball’s World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ATLANTA (AP) — Dansby Swanson and pinch-hitter Jorge Soler hit back-to-back homers in the seventh inning, propelling the Atlanta Braves to a 3-2 victory over the Houston Astros and a three games to one lead in the World Series.

Game 5 is Sunday night.

The Braves can wrap up the title on their home field, just as they did two stadiums ago when they beat the Cleveland Indians in 1995.

Swanson’s one-out drive made it 2-all and Soler followed with a liner to left field off reliever Cristian Javier.

The Braves spilled out of the dugout when Soler connected, and the crowd erupted at Truist Park.

The Astros missed a lot of chances to score early, and it came back to cost them. Jose Altuve homered and scored both runs for Houston.