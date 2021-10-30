Houston on brink of elimination after back-to-back homers propel Atlanta to 3-2 win

Astros

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Atlanta Braves’ Dansby Swanson celebrates a home run during the seventh inning in Game 4 of baseball’s World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ATLANTA (AP) — Dansby Swanson and pinch-hitter Jorge Soler hit back-to-back homers in the seventh inning, propelling the Atlanta Braves to a 3-2 victory over the Houston Astros and a three games to one lead in the World Series.

Game 5 is Sunday night.

The Braves can wrap up the title on their home field, just as they did two stadiums ago when they beat the Cleveland Indians in 1995.

Swanson’s one-out drive made it 2-all and Soler followed with a liner to left field off reliever Cristian Javier.

The Braves spilled out of the dugout when Soler connected, and the crowd erupted at Truist Park.

The Astros missed a lot of chances to score early, and it came back to cost them. Jose Altuve homered and scored both runs for Houston.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Headlines

More Sports

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

Trending Stories

Don't Miss