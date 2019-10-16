Cole can’t be beat as Astros take game 3 in ALCS vs. Yankees

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 15: Yuli Gurriel #10 celebrates with Carlos Correa #1 of the Houston Astros after hitting a sacrifice fly ball during the seventh inning against the New York Yankees in game three of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (KXAN) — Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole wasn’t going to let his streak end Tuesday in New York.

Cole pitched seven innings of scoreless baseball and the Astros jumped ahead early with the long ball for a 4-1 win in game three of the American League Championship Series against the Yankees.

Cole hasn’t pitched to a losing decision since May 22 against the Chicago White Sox.

Jose Altuve hit a solo home run in the first inning. Josh Reddick hit a solo shot in the second for a 2-0 lead after two innings.

The Yankees had their opportunities off Cole. DJ LeMahieu and Aaron Judge opened the bottom of the first with back-to-back singles, but failed to secure the big hit that could’ve altered the trajectory of the game.

Up 2-0 in the seventh inning, the Astros manufactured two more runs for some breathing room off Yankees reliever Zack Britton. Altuve scored on a Britton wild pitch. Yuli Gurriel hit a sacrifice fly to score Michael Brantley for a 4-0 lead.

Gleyber Torres hit a solo home run against Joe Smith in the eighth inning to put New York on the board.

The Astros flipped home field back in their favor after losing the series opener for a 2-1 ALCS lead. Game four is scheduled for Wednesday, but rain in the forecast could postpone it to Thursday.