Astros manager says closer Osuna’s injury ‘doesn’t look real good’

HOUSTON (KXAN) — The already limited experience in the Houston Astros pitching staff is dwindling. A bullpen stocked full of rookies may be losing its most experienced reliever for the remainder of the season.

Astros closer Roberto Osuna left his appearance against the Angels on Saturday after just one out. On Sunday, he was placed on the 10-day injured list with right elbow soreness. He had an MRI on the elbow on Monday.

In an interview with SportsTalk 790 radio in Houston on Tuesday, Astros manager Dusty Baker said Osuna’s injury “doesn’t look real good, actually.” There are several reports that Osuna will undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the remainder of the 2020 season and potentially a large portion of the 2021 season.

Osuna underwent Tommy John surgery in 2013, as well.

Last week, Houston’s ace and AL Cy Young award winner Justin Verlander was shut down for two weeks with a forearm strain. The Astros and Verlander are hopeful rest will allow for the injury to recover without the need for surgery.

The Astros are in Arizona for a three-game series starting Tuesday at 8:10 p.m.