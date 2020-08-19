Astros top Rockies 2-1 in 11; Greinke, Senzatela fine thru 9

HOUSTON (AP) — Myles Straw’s RBI single with one out in the 11th inning lifted the Houston Astros over the Colorado Rockies 2-1 and extended their winning streak to a season-high six games.
The back-and-forth finish came after the teams were scoreless going into extra innings, highlighted by splendid performances from starters Zack Greinke and Antonio Senzatela. They each scattered three singles in eight innings.
The Astros wrapped up a 7-1 homestand after losing five in a row. The Rockies have dropped five of their last six.