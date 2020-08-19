Astros top Rockies 2-1 in 11; Greinke, Senzatela fine thru 9

HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 18: Yuli Gurriel #10 of the Houston Astros dumps ice over the head of Myles Straw #3 after Straw singled in the winning run in the 11th inning against the Colorado Rockies at Minute Maid Park on August 18, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (AP) — Myles Straw’s RBI single with one out in the 11th inning lifted the Houston Astros over the Colorado Rockies 2-1 and extended their winning streak to a season-high six games.

The back-and-forth finish came after the teams were scoreless going into extra innings, highlighted by splendid performances from starters Zack Greinke and Antonio Senzatela. They each scattered three singles in eight innings.

The Astros wrapped up a 7-1 homestand after losing five in a row. The Rockies have dropped five of their last six.