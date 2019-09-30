MLB releases Division Series start times through Game 2s

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has announced first-pitch times for the first two games of each Division Series.

Start times for Thursday’s NLDS games will depend on the outcome of Tuesday’s NL wild-card contest. If Washington beats Milwaukee, Atlanta will host St. Louis at 5:02 p.m. EDT and the Nationals will play the Dodgers at 8:37 p.m. Should the Brewers win the wild-card game, the Braves and Cardinals will play at 6:02 p.m., with Milwaukee playing at Los Angeles at 9:37 p.m.

Atlanta and St. Louis will play Game 2 on Friday at 4:37 p.m., and the Dodgers will host the second game of their series at either 9:37 p.m. against Washington or 9:47 p.m. versus Milwaukee.

The winner of Wednesday’s AL wild-card game between Tampa Bay and Oakland will open an ALDS at Houston at 2:05 p.m. Friday, and Game 2 will be held Saturday at 9:07 p.m.

The Twins and Yankees will play the opener of their ALDS on Friday at 7:07 p.m., with Game 2 set for 5:07 p.m. Saturday.

