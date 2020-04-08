Miranda Elish named National Player of the Year

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For just the fourth time in program history, Texas softball has the national player of the year.

Softball America named her the 2020 Shortened Season National Player of the Year on Wednesday. Elish joins Cat Osterman as the only two Longhorns to earn the honor, but Osterman earned the honor three times during her Texas career.

“It’s an absolute honor,” Elish said in a recorded interview sent to media. “I am so grateful that they saw my performance this season as worth of national player of the year. For our team, it just shows how great we play. We really came together as a team this year. It might be an award with my name on it, but it’s an award for the entire team because without them, I would not have been as successful as I was.”

It also goes without saying that Elish earned first-team All-American honors from Softball America.

Elish was 11-3 with a 1.25 ERA in the circle in 2020. She also threw the second perfect game of her career. At the plate, she hit .370 with four home runs and and 19 RBIs.

Teammate Janae Jefferson was named to the second team All-American team.