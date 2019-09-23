Mickey’s Keys to the Cowboys-Dolphins Game

(Nexstar) — If it’s Saturday, that means it’s time for the Silver Star Nation keys to the Cowboys game.

The Cowboys face the Miami Dolphins Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

Mickey’s 3 Keys to the Game

The first key is don’t fall asleep. The Dolphins come in 0-2. They’ve been outscored in that first two games 102-10.

It looks like a cakewalk for the Cowboys, but they can’t come into this game thinking that. In Miami’s past game against the New England Patriots, they only trailed 7-0 with two minutes to go in the first half and 13-0 at halftime. The Cowboys can’t take Miami lightly

The second key is pressure. The Dolphins have decided to bench veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick for Josh Rosen. The Cowboys have to get pressure on this young quarterback.

They won’t have Tyrone Crawford, but they will have Robert Quinn — that should help out the pass rush.

The third key is run right over them. The Cowboys need to be able to run the ball against the Dolphins.

Miami has given up 391 yards rushing in the first two games. Just feed Zeke and get along with your business.