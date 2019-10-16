Miami to get F1 race, racing league’s only US stop other than Austin

A rendering of the potential F1 Grand Prix at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. (Courtesy Hard Rock Stadium)

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens has finalized a deal to host a Formula One Grand Prix in 2021, the organizations announced in a joint statement Oct. 15. With Austin’s contract with F1 set to expire in 2021, the announcement begs the question: Will Austin be replaced by Miami?

As Circuit of The Americas in Austin prepares to host its eighth F1 U.S. Grand Prix on Nov. 3, track chairman Bobby Epstein said in August he is confident about the sport’s long-term future in Central Texas.

COTA had signed a 10-year deal with F1. Negotiations for a new deal are ongoing, according to multiple media reports.

