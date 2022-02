Medal predictions for the Beijing Olympics

AUSTIN (KXAN) -- Travis County commissioners approved an extension of the county's current vaccine incentive program and an additional incentive for employees to get a COVID-19 booster shot.

The booster incentive program, which was passed unanimously, will reward employees with eight additional hours of paid time off for getting an extra dose of protection against COVID-19. The deadline to apply for the additional time is July 31, 2022. Leaders said it could take a few weeks to get the application process up and running.