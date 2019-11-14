McCallum vs Cedar Park highlights the start of the High School football playoffs.

AUSTIN (KXAN) –The opening night of the season back in late August proved to be a turning point for both McCallum and Cedar Park high school who will meet in a 5A Division 1 bi-district game on Thursday night at Gupton Stadium. The game will be televised live on KBVO-TV at 7:00.

McCallum (5-5) lost their quarterback Cole Davis to a knee injury on the second series of the game. The Knights struggled early, but won their last three games to earn the final playoff spot out of district 12-5A. McCallum turned to sophomore quarterback Jaxon Rosales, he has thrown for 666 yards and nine touchdowns.

Cedar Park (9-1) was shutout in their opener against Vandegrift 17-0. Since then the Timberwolves have run the table, winning nine straight and their 20-16 win over Hutto is their only game in that stretch decided by less than 10 points. Junior quarterback Ryder Hernandez leads the Cedar Park offense with 2,349 yards passing to go 26 touchdown passes. Junior Gunner Abseck is their leading receiver with 60 catches, he’s the son of the head coach Carl Abseck.

The winner of this game will face the winner of Friendswood (8-2) and Kingwood (6-4) who play on Friday night.