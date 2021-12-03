Mark Turgeon steps down as Maryland men’s basketball coach

Mark Turgeon is out as Maryland’s basketball coach after a slow start to his 11th season knocked the team out of the Top 25.

The athletic department announced Friday that Turgeon was stepping down in what it called a mutual decision.

“After a series of conversations with Coach Turgeon, we agreed that a coaching change was the best move for Coach Turgeon and for the Maryland men’s basketball program,” athletic director Damon Evans said in a statement. “He has dedicated over a decade of his life to the University of Maryland, and has coached with distinction and honor.”

The Terrapins won at least 23 games in five of the past seven seasons, but Maryland has reached the Sweet 16 just once under Turgeon and hasn’t gone further. The Terps began this season ranked, but a loss at home to Virginia Tech on Wednesday night dropped them to 5-3 on the season.

“After several in-depth conversations with Damon, I have decided that the best thing for Maryland basketball, myself and my family is to step down, effective immediately, as the head coach of Maryland basketball,” Turgeon said. “I have always preached that Maryland basketball is bigger than any one individual. My departure will enable a new voice to guide the team moving forward.”

Assistant Danny Manning was named interim coach for the rest of the season.

