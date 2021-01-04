March Madness: All 67 men’s NCAA hoops tournament games to be played in Indiana

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — Games in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, commonly known as “March Madness,” will all take place Indiana.

All 67 games will be played in the bubble-style tournament at football and basketball arenas across the state. The NCAA’s headquarters are located in Indianapolis.

Games will be played on two courts inside Lucas Oil Stadium as well as at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Mackey Arena at Purdue and Assembly Hall in Bloomington. Only one game at a time will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Championship weekend is still scheduled for April 3 and April 5. Preliminary round dates have not yet been determined.

Ball State, Butler, Indiana, IUPUI, Purdue and the Horizon League will co-host the tournament and NCAA officials say most games will be played in Indianapolis. The NCAA also will partner with a local health provider to administer COVID-19 testing for players, coaches, school administrators and officials.

CBS Sports and Turner Sports will continue to distribute all 67 games of the tournament across TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV and their digital platforms.

Three weeks ago, the NCAA announced plans to do the same with the women’s national tournament and they “most likely” were going to pick San Antonio as the host site. The Alamodome is already scheduled to host the Women’s Final Four, so having the rest of the tournament in San Antonio would be a logical choice.

Both Texas Longhorns men’s and women’s basketball teams are having great starts to their respective seasons and should end up in the tournaments barring an epic collapse. The men’s team is 8-1 and ranked No. 4 in the country coming off a huge win on the road against then-No. 3 Kansas 84-59 on Saturday.

The women’s team is also 8-1 and ranked No. 17 in the latest Associated Press poll. They beat Iowa State 74-59 at home Sunday.