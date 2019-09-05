LSU presents new questions for Orlando’s defense

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Longhorns answered one of their biggest questions in the season opener against Louisiana Tech when the defense shut out the Bulldogs for the first three quarters.

Clearly they didn’t have much of an issue replacing eight starters from the year before.

But with those unknowns now resolved, LSU’s providing a new set of questions. Specifically, how will this team respond to the pressure of a top-10 match up?

“You just don’t know,” Orlando said. “We don’t know how our players are gonna [react]. All we can do is prepare them as hard as we can, be very demanding.”

For the coaching staff, they’ve been in games like this before, especially Orlando and head coach Tom Herman together. Dating back to their days at Houston, they’ve beaten Oklahoma in a season opener and Florida State in the Peach Bowl. At Texas, they’ve taken down USC at home, Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry and Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. A showdown of this magnitude is nothing new after games like that.

“At the end of the day, it’s always been about us and the way that we train and the way that we do things,” Orlando said. “This is just another opportunity. I think this staff itself has been together and been in some decent games. We kind of, for us, it’s do a little bit more a little bit better.”

On Thursday, Texas announced the game was officially a sell out.