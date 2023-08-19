AUSTIN (KXAN) — One of the legends on the 40 Acres has died. Bill Little died Friday at age 81, according to The University of Texas at Austin Athletics.

Little worked in UT athletics for more than 50 years—many of those years as the sports information director. UT said he worked 37 bowl games, over 1,700 baseball games and set a record streak of 571 consecutive football games. He retired in 2014.

Little worked in a variety of roles at UT, including assistant sports information director, sports information director, special assistant to the athletics director, assistant athletics director for external communications and communications head for former head football coach Mack Brown.

Brown described Little as “a great man with a huge heart.”

“Bill loved Texas. He poured his heart into the coaches and staff and took such joy in working with the players,” Brown said in a release. “He was an icon in his business, a Longhorn Legend, and a wonderful man, who is beloved by so many.”

Little was inducted into the Longhorn Hall of Honor in 1993, according to UT. Today, the press boxes at DKR Texas Memorial Stadium and Disch-Falk Field are named in his honor—the Bill Little Media Center.

Bill is survived by his wife, Kim Scofield, three children and 10 grandchildren.

UT Athletics said Little’s celebration of life services are pending and forthcoming.