Longhorns lose first Big 12 game, 77-75, to TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) – Kianna Ray made two free throws with 6 seconds left and TCU beat a Top 10 team for the first time in more than eight years, upsetting No. 7 Texas 79-77 on Wednesday night.

Ray was fouled by Ariel Atkins on a drive to the basket. That came after Atkins tied the game, and the second time in the final 38 seconds the two traded baskets. Atkins had made a short runner in the lane before Ray’s open 3-pointer put Frogs up 77-75.

A final desperation 3 by Lashann Higgs was way off the mark as the game ended.

Jordan Moore led TCU (11-5, 2-3 Big 12) with 19 points, and Ray had 17. Toree Thompson had 13 points and Amy Okonkwo had 12.

Atkins had 25 points, and Higgs 18 for the Longhorns (13-2, 4-1). They had won six straight.

TCU had lost its last 13 games against ranked teams, and hadn’t beaten a Top 10 team since a 56-54 home victory over No. 10 Texas A&M on Dec. 12, 2009.

BIG PICTURE

Texas: The Longhorns were streaky shooters, making eight in a row early and having those 11 misses in a row in the second quarter. Twice in the third quarter, they made four in a row.

TCU: The Frogs had been competitive in their Big 12 games. They led in the fourth quarter in two of their three losses, including against then-No. 9 West Virginia at home in their conference opener two weeks ago.

UP NEXT

Texas is home Saturday on Kansas, two days before No. 1 UConn visits the Longhorns for a Big Monday matchup.

TCU goes to West Virginia to play the No. 15 Mountaineers for the second time in just over two weeks. West Virginia was ranked ninth when it won the Big 12 opener for both teams 87-82 in Fort Worth on Dec. 28.